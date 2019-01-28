Chrissy Teigen may be coming to food TV. Over the weekend, the supermodel turned cookbook author posted a few Instagram photos that hinted at her newest project, which will involve working closely with Chef David Chang.
Three days ago, Teigen posted a photo of herself in front of a tiled wall, accompanied by a table set with gorgeous dishes and folded napkins. The caption she gave this photo reads, "hi marrakech!" That same day, Teigen shared another Instagram that showed her walking the streets of Marrakech with David Chang. Though the Boomerang was of their backs, we know she's with Chang because she tagged him in the post's caption and wrote, "TOP SECRET PROJECT." Over the next few days, Teigen continued to share more shots that Chang appeared in or was tagged in.
Though David Chang did not post any photos of himself with Chrissy Teigen on his own Instagram account, over the weekend, he did share a boomerang of an egg dish, which he explained in his caption was Tagine with Khlia, aka Moroccan beef jerky. In addition to writing, "Moroccan breakfast can't be beat," the chef also tagged his Netflix show Ugly Delicious. The shout out to his show makes us think that Teigen might appear on the next season, exploring cuisine alongside the chef host.
Teigen has long been an outspoken admirer of Chef David Chang. While appearing on "Hot Ones" last fall, she named Chang's Momofuku cookbook as one of the essential cookbooks all home cooks should have on their shelves. In her own cookbook, Cravings: Hungry For More, she called out Chang's New York restaurant Momofuku Noodle Bar for having "the absolute best chicken wings in the world," a dish that inspired her own Grilled Thai-Glazed Chicken Wings recipe. After the first season of Ugly Delicious aired, Teigen even arranged to have Mariscos Jalisco, a taco truck featured on the show, come to her home so she could experience the Chang-approved food truck for herself. Now, it seems she might have taken her fandom one step further by actually landing a spot on the Netflix show.
In addition to being a big follower of Chef Chang's work, Teigen has also been to Marrakech in the past. In March 2017, she took a trip there with her husband John Legend, daughter Luna, and friends Jen Atkin and Mike Rosenthal. While there, Teigen and her travel companions, of course, tried out some of the local cuisine, documenting many of the meals on social media. Perhaps now, Teigen is heading back to some of her favorite spots she dined at while on that trip, this time, with David Chang and the Ugly Delicious crew in tow.
