Every time a new food-centric TV show airs, we make it our mission to try and eat at as many of the restaurants featured on it as possible. It's a fun goal, but usually reservations at the featured restaurants are hard to come by, which means we get left eating pizza from our usual place. Chrissy Teigen, however, has no problem getting in to the star-studded spots. In fact, she can even get the TV-famous food to come to her. Last night, en lieu of attending any Academy Awards parties, the cookbook author had a food truck that was recently featured on David Chang's new Netflix show Ugly Delicious, drive to her house so she and her family could indulge. And, it took her less than 12 hours to pull this off.
It all started yesterday morning when Teigen made an important announcement on Twitter about her plans for the day. She wrote, "I have cancelled Oscars Sunday and am trying to track down the taco truck featured in Ugly Delicious. Does anyone around 6 months pregnant need a dress?" Through some research, which seemed to take less than 10 minutes probably because she has Google Assistant connections, the model tracked down the Mariscos Jalisco taco truck. No joke, 8 hours later, the truck was pulling into her driveway. Just when we thought we couldn't get any more jealous of Teigen's insane food connections and her impromptu taco party, we noticed that David Chang tweeted to give the situation his blessing.
I have cancelled Oscars Sunday and am trying to track down the taco truck featured in Ugly Delicious. does anyone around 6 months pregnant need a dress— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 4, 2018
Based on photos she shared only on Snapchat, one of the offerings that Teigen ordered from Mariscos Jalisco as it was parked in front of her house was the Tacos de Camarón, which are shrimp tacos. Though all the items on the menu look incredible, the Tacos de Camarón seem to have been the right choice since Eater named it one of L.A.'s most "essential" tacos last year.
Even Teigen's 22-month-old daughter got to be part of this epic taco party.
Snaps showed that Luna helped her mom order and got to pour Mariscos Jalisco hot sauce all over here mom's tacos — the result of which gave new meaning to "ugly delicious."
