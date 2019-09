Every time a new food-centric TV show airs, we make it our mission to try and eat at as many of the restaurants featured on it as possible. It's a fun goal, but usually reservations at the featured restaurants are hard to come by, which means we get left eating pizza from our usual place. Chrissy Teigen, however, has no problem getting in to the star-studded spots. In fact, she can even get the TV-famous food to come to her. Last night, en lieu of attending any Academy Awards parties , the cookbook author had a food truck that was recently featured on David Chang's new Netflix show Ugly Delicious , drive to her house so she and her family could indulge. And, it took her less than 12 hours to pull this off.