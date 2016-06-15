The 50 BEST Restaurants In The World — A.K.A. The Oscars Of Food

The 50 best restaurants across the globe is a list that we're always interested in browsing each year. Any one of these amazing dining destinations has secured a permanent spot on our foodie bucket list.
Bucket list being the operative word here, since these accolades are generally awarded to 4-star spots and typically extend WAY outside of our dining out budget. (Not to mention the difficulty of snagging a reservation.) But, regardless of price, we can still daydream about those winning dishes. Or at least watch them on Chef's Table.
As Eater points out, you could certainly liken this ceremonious list to an Oscars for food. With its extensive judging panel (i.e. top chefs, gourmet grub enthusiasts, experienced restauranteurs, and well-known food editors) the critiques are cutthroat to say the least.
So although we may not be eating at many of these places regularly (or ever), it's still worth exploring the geographically eclectic list of fine dining giants. Because at the end of the day, you never know when you might end up in Larrabetzu Spain and in need of a 4-star meal.
