The 50 BEST Restaurants In The World — A.K.A. The Oscars Of Food

The 50 best restaurants across the globe is a list that we're always interested in browsing each year. Any one of these amazing dining destinations has secured a permanent spot on our foodie bucket list.

Bucket list being the operative word here, since these accolades are generally awarded to 4-star spots and typically extend WAY outside of our dining out budget. (Not to mention the difficulty of snagging a reservation.) But, regardless of price, we can still daydream about those winning dishes. Or at least watch them on Chef's Table.
As Eater points out, you could certainly liken this ceremonious list to an Oscars for food. With its extensive judging panel (i.e. top chefs, gourmet grub enthusiasts, experienced restauranteurs, and well-known food editors) the critiques are cutthroat to say the least.

So although we may not be eating at many of these places regularly (or ever), it's still worth exploring the geographically eclectic list of fine dining giants. Because at the end of the day, you never know when you might end up in Larrabetzu Spain and in need of a 4-star meal.
1. Osteria Francescana, Modena, Italy
2. El Celler de Can Roca, Girona, Spain
3. Eleven Madison Park, New York City
4. Central, Lima, Peru
5. Noma, Copenhagen
6. Mirazur, Menton, France
7. Mugaritz, Errenteria, Spain
8. Narisawa, Tokyo
9. Steirereck, Vienna, Austria
10. Asador Etxebarri, Axpe, Spain
11. D.O.M., Sao Paulo
12. Quintonil, Mexico City
13. Maido, Lima, Peru
14. The Ledbury, London
15. Alinea, Chicago
16. Azurmendi, Larrabetzu, Spain
17. Piazza Duomo, Alba Italy
18. White Rabbit, Moscow
19. Arpège, Paris
20. Amber, Hong Kong
21. Arzak, San Sebastian, Spain
22. Test Kitchen, Cape Town South Africa
23. Gaggan, Bangkok, Thailand
24. Le Bernardin, New York City
25. Pujol, Mexico City
26. The Clove Club, London
27. Saison, San Francisco
28. Geranium, Copenhagen
29. Tickets, Barcelona
30. Astrid y Gaston, Lima, Peru
31. RyuGin, Tokyo
32. Restaurant Andre, Singapore
33. Attica, Melbourne, Australia
34. Restaurant Tim Raue, Berlin
35. Vendôme, Bergisch Gladbach, Germany
36. Boragó, Santiago, Chile
37. Nahm, Bangkok
38. De Librije, Zwolle, Netherlands
39. Le Calandre, Italy
40. Relae, Copenhagen
41. Fäviken, Sweden
42. Ultraviolet, Shanghai
43. Biko, Mexico City
44. Estela, New York
45. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, London
46. Combal.Zero, Rivoli, Italy
47. Schloss Schauenstein, Austria
48. Blue Hill at Stone Barns, Pocantico Hills, New York
49. QuiQue Dacosta, Denia, Spain
50. Septime, Paris
