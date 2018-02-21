"Being able to represent NBC at the Olympics was a very surreal opportunity. She was coming in to speak to Mike Tirico and I didn’t want to bother her, because everyone wants to meet and talk to and take a photo with Chloe Kim. I had my opportunity, but I actually declined; I wanted to keep my distance. Of course we were following her tweets about how she wished she ate her breakfast sandwich and talked about churros. She seems to be a precocious 17-year-old that happens to be the best snowboarder in the world. I think one of my friends or one of the producers, someone said, 'Hey, you can’t do this,' like it was a challenge. So I said screw it. I went into the kitchen and fried some pizza dough, found some ice cream, cinnamon, and sugar. It all happened in five minutes. But that was the least I could do — privately, of course, I wanted to meet Chloe, so it was awesome to be able to root for her — and the fact that she won gold, it was the least I could do to show my appreciation."