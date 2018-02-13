Like most of the internet, we’ve been following snowboarder Chloe Kim’s journey to the Olympics closely, and last night, we watched in awe as she completed two back-to-back 1080s, which earned her a gold medal in the women’s halfpipe event. Aside from her athletic journey, though, we've also been following what Kim's been eating during her time at the Olympics. In fact, her love of food has inspired many of her tweets since arriving in PyeongChang.
Ahead of the women's halfpipe qualifier, Kim took to Twitter to express that she was feeling nervous. Though nerves are obviously to be expected before competing in an Olympic event, the method Kim used to calm herself down was a bit more unusual. Quickly after tweeting, "I'm so nervous!!!!!!!" the 17-year-old shared another tweet that said, "Oh and I also had 2 churros today and they were pretty bomb so if you ever get nervous go eat a churro." Hot tip!
Advertisement
Oh and I also had 2 churros today and they were pretty bomb so if you ever get nervous go eat a churro— Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 11, 2018
The following day, Kim told the Twitter-verse what she happened to be craving in the midst of the Olympic madness. She simply wrote, "Could be down for some ice cream rn. Shortly after sharing her ice cream craving, ice cream companies began responding with flavor suggestions and NBC's official Olympics Twitter page even posted a poll for what kind of ice cream the snowboarder should eat. In case you were curious, cookies & cream won with 48% of the votes, a result Kim was seemed quite pleased with.
POLL: What kind of ice cream should @chloekimsnow get? #WinterOlympics— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2018
Cookies & Cream is some good stuff. If anyone can get me some to the village thatd be dope— Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 12, 2018
Yesterday, in-between the two runs of the women’s halfpipe event, before she took home gold, she posted what might have been her most relatable food tweet yet. She wrote, "Wish I finished my breakfast sandwich but my stubborn self decided not to and now I'm getting hangry." We've been there — well, not on a halfpipe, but still.
It seems we're not the only ones who have been following along with Kim's food-related tweets. Since stepping into the spotlight at the PyeongChang Olympics, the snowboarder's funny cravings have become a major topic of discussion among fans, press, and fellow foodies. Besides simply getting retweets or responses on Twitter with phrases like "we'll have what she's having," Kim has also received dishes made especially for her.
After Kim won her gold medal, celebrity chef David Chang surprised her with a culinary creation he made himself, ice cream-filled churros. The two gourmands dug into to the treat together, and both seemed to be genuinely excited to meet the other. Then, while talking to Today Show hosts Hoda Kotb, Savannah Gurthrie, and Al Roker about her big win this morning, Kim was presented with a tray of cookies & cream ice cream, churros — with chocolate dipping sauce — and breakfast sandwiches. Kotb explained that because they couldn't find churros anywhere, celeb chef Judy Joo had whipped them up for the gold medalist.
Advertisement
.@chloekimsnow wanted ice cream, @davidchang delivered.— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 13, 2018
Chloe was surprised with a BOMB churro ice cream sandwich just hours after winning her first Olympic #gold medal. #BestOfUS pic.twitter.com/JYoua48M9E
.@hodakotb, @savannahguthrie and @alroker surprised @chloekimsnow with her favorite foods, and now she's never leaving us! #OlympicsTODAY pic.twitter.com/xs6LmxV5y8— TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 13, 2018
We have to assume several ice cream companies are currently vying for a sponsorship deal with the gold medalist. Maybe she'll even team up with one of them to create her own churro-inspired flavor.
Follow our new Instagram account in partnership with NBC Sports, @OnHerTurf, for the best from women in sports, on and off the field.
Advertisement