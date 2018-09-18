The Surprising Way Chrissy Teigen's New Cookbook Differs From Her First

Over two years after the launch of her first cookbook, Chrissy Teigen is ready to wow us, and our taste buds, all over again. Cravings is back and, this time, it's a little bit more "grown up."
In the intro of her second cookbook, Cravings: Hungry For More, Teigen explains that she was as surprised as anyone to find that the sequel differed from the style of her first book. She expected it to be "more of the same," but as Cravings 2 came together, that turned out not to be the case. "I got to travel and taste more things around the world, and this book has some recipes with brighter flavors and maybe slightly less cheese and gravy and... ham than Cravings." Teigen writes.
Though there are plenty of decadent recipes in her new cookbook — think Everything Bagel Cream Cheese Breakfast Bakes, Hollowed-Out Italian Sandwiches, and Skillet Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Blondies — there are definitely more recipes for lighter dishes, like Sweet Miso-Butter Cod with Snap Peas and Garlicky Cauliflower "Rice," that won't, as Teigen says, cause a "food-coma nap." This time around, there are plenty of potatoes — smashed, covered in parmesan cheese, and baked with cream gratin-style — but she gives potatoes' "friends" like broccoli, asparagus, eggplants, and carrots some attention, too.
While the recipes in Cravings: Hungry For More are slightly different than those found in Teigen's first cookbook, her witty blurbs and detailed instructions are the same and 100% authentically Chrissy. It's rare that a recipe description will make you laugh out loud, but expect that to happen more than once with this cookbook.
Need proof? We've got three of the recipes we're most excited to try, ahead. Teigen calls her Tom Yum Noodles "one of the most important recipes in my life." And, even if you're not in it for the recipes, you'll likely still want to get a peek at Teigen's new book for the adorable family photos alone.