Chrissy Teigen Has Super-Smart Advice For Traveling With Kids

But Luna's next destination — Thailand — is closest to Teigen's heart: The actress and model's family, including her mother, live there. And since traveling with a toddler is, to put it mildly, not easy, Teigen shared some of her parenting wisdom with Chase as a Chase Sapphire representative.
Advertisement
"I can't wait for Luna to meet her extended family," Teigen told Chase, according to Travel + Leisure. "I have cousins and aunts and uncles there in a village called Korat. It will be amazing to see them meet."
Her favorite tip? Don't bring just the essential gear, like diapers and wipes. Especially for long-haul flights, "You need distractions like toys...and books and food," Teigen said. She also suggested having the hotel in which you're staying baby-proof your room.
Teigen — who is just a bit of a food guru, in case you didn't know — also recommended some of her favorite restaurants in Bangkok, including the award-winning Nahm and the French Le Normandie. As for hotels, she says she loves staying at the Banyan Tree villas in Phuket.
Now that Teigen is newly pregnant, it looks like she and Legend will soon be toting not one, but two, little ones along with them on their adventures.
Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about kids right now or not, from egg-freezing to taking home baby and beyond. Because motherhood is a big if — not when — and it's time we talked about it that way.
Advertisement