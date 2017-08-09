In Case You Didn't Know, Luna Legend Takes More Glamorous Vacations Than All Of Us

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are vacationing in Europe with their darling daughter, Luna, and if the photos are any indication, it's safe to say that the tiny tot is officially living her best life.
Though she hasn't even lost her baby teeth, Luna's travel style, vacation snacks, and hotel digs are already way better than anything we've ever experienced. See the sweet photos for yourself:
Here's Luna hanging out at what looks like the most luxurious hotel — that golden wallpaper puts Trump Tower to shame — eating a Cheeto puff. To top it off, she has on the sweetest pink-and-white striped onesie with a matching bow in her hair. Honestly, who could want anything more on vacation?
If you thought the hotel photo was awesome, just look at the above photo with Luna on the brick-paved streets of Italy holding her parents' hands. Is it OK to be jealous of a toddler who gets to frolic with mega-babe Teigen and soulful singer Legend? We think so.
According to Entertainment Tonight, the stylish family has been enjoying all that Italy has to offer, including delicious pizza and gelato.
As always, Teigen looked stunning in every snap she posted. In some of her posts, she credited stylist Monica Rose, makeup artist Allen Avendaño, and hairstylist John Ruggiero. Together, the team created magazine-cover looks that are incredibly chic, fun, and fabulous (seriously, the birds of paradise jumpsuit paired with that bright orange lip is so swoon-worthy).
The Teigen-Legend clan are no strangers to making fans drool over their jet-setting adventures. Earlier this summer, the family went to Bali, where they dressed in jaw-dropping traditional garb, learned about nutrition and wellness, and soaked up all of the amazing views Indonesia has to offer.
