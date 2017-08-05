Chrissy Teigen Is Giving Us Fashion Lessons In Her Italian Instagrams

Chrissy Teigen is not traveling light on her family vacation to Italy. In addition to husband John Legend, baby Luna, and mom Vilailuck Teigen, she's traveling with her hair and makeup professionals, as well as a wardrobe she chose with her stylist. It probably all so she can be our ultimate vacation style inspiration as she documents her trip on social media, so for that, we thank her.
Teigen's Venice outfits, in particular, are swoon-worthy. According to Weather.com, the high in the city on Friday was 95 degrees. You absolutely cannot tell that from Teigen's photos of herself strolling through the streets in a long sleeve bird-of-paradise-printed jumpsuit. She battled the humidity with a green turban head wrap and shielded herself from the sun in large octagonal sunglasses. Ever the professional, she made sure to credit stylist Monica Rose, hair stylist John Ruggiero, and makeup artist, Allan Avendaño.
This turns out to be the perfect outfit for grabbing gelato with the fam...
for cavorting with the pigeons and people in Piazza San Marco...
and for performing a new musical theater piece for Legend, who chuckled at her off-camera.
Ruggiero put her in a pink head wrap on Saturday, this time letting her curls frizz out just so around her face. Avendaño matched her cheek and lip color to the wrap, and voila, she makes sweltering weather look like a fashion statement.
Before arriving in Venice on Friday, Teigen and company were in Lake Como, Italy, a favorite location for her and Legend. "Home of my wedding, the 'all of me' video, my favorite cacio e pepe and my entire heart. Love it here," she tweeted.
In Lake Como! Home of my wedding, the "all of me" video, my favorite cacio e pepe and my entire heart. Love it here.— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 30, 2017
