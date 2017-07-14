Can Chrissy Teigen live? Every time there's any kind of Twitter controversy, it feels like the model and host is always in the middle of it — but, luckily, this one is pretty funny. A fan noticed something off in an article about the daughter of Teen Mom 2 star Corey Simms and wife Miranda Simms, Remington Monroe. While the article was talking about baby Remi, the picture looked a lot like Teigen's daughter Luna Legend...because it was Luna Legend.
"is this a picture of Luna they used as another baby's picture?" @Miriam_K93 asked the 31-year-old.
Teigen spotted the message and quote-tweeted it, writing, "This...this is my baby."
@chrissyteigen is this a picture of Luna they used as another baby's picture? pic.twitter.com/3c8Temb8x7— Miriam Kishkinov (@Miriam_K93) July 14, 2017
Even though every baby looks like John Legend, this picture is, I'd say, unmistakably Luna, and people can't get over the mix-up.
"Why do people do this?" one fan asked.
"This is... Lunacy!" another joked. "(Sorry I'm sorry I'm so sorry)"
"I can't tbh," said another fan, totally giving up on this world.
While this is a pretty humorous mistake, Teigen's post-pregnancy life hasn't always been easy. She wrote an essay for Glamour revealing that she suffered from postpartum depression after Luna's birth.
"Getting out of bed to get to set on time was painful," she explained in the piece. "My lower back throbbed; my shoulders — even my wrists — hurt."
The hardest part was knowing that everyone was watching her struggle.
"I wanted to write an open letter to friends and employers to explain why I had been so unhappy," she continued. "The mental pain of knowing I let so many people down at once was worse than the physical pain. To have people that you respect, who are the best in the business, witness you at your worst is tough."
Luckily, Teigen has overcome this difficult time, and is clearly back to being able to laugh at whatever life throws at her.
