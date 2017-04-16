Luna Legend's First Birthday Presents Are Making Us Super Jealous

On this very special weekend, not only do Passover and Easter coincide, but there's also a new national holiday we must all celebrate: Luna Legend's birthday. As befits an extremely adorable baby like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's daughter, her family and friends have gone over the top with her first birthday presents.
It's a little silly to give elaborate presents to kids Luna's age when she's probably more excited about the wrapping paper. But who can help it? Certainly not Kris Jenner, who gave her not one but two hot-pink electric cars — one Barbie Cadillac SUV and one Minnie Mouse.
"I need a bigger garage," Teigen tweeted on Saturday. "GIFTING QUEEN DOES IT AGAIN @krisjenner you are BONKERS we love you."
Pink was a big theme for Luna's birthday, whether on purpose or not. Teigen and Legend made their daughter a gorgeous two-tiered pink birthday cake, which she documented on Snapchat.
Someone was intent on encouraging Luna to follow her mother's culinary footsteps with this customized pink kitchen.
It went over well.
Then, the two celebs partook in a ritual well-known to all parents: cursing while assembling needlessly complicated toys.
Both Pippa and Luna are big fans of the finished product.
On Friday, Teigen marked her daughter's birthday on Instagram, posting a black-and-white portrait by photographer Peter Yang that was apparently given to her by her Lip Sync Battle colleagues. "You are all the best parts of the both of us and I cannot believe how much has happened in you first 12 months of life," she wrote. "We love you to the luna and back."
By Sunday morning, the family had moved on to their Easter celebration with the Kardashians. Teigen made the kids candy apples and sent out a greeting for the holiday via Twitter.
"Happy Easter, everyone!" she wrote. "Really. Except @realDonaldTrump."
