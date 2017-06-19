Chrissy Teigen Gave John Legend A Very Naked Father's Day Surprise

It looks like John Legend had a very lovely Father's Day, courtesy of his ever-adoring wife Chrissy Teigen.
On Monday, 31-year-old Teigen shared the sexy/sweet present she gave Legend, the father of 1-year-old Luna. Legend is currently in Boston, where he's playing a show tonight. His wife decided to surprise him by showing up — chocolate cake in hand. Teigen posted a photo of herself sitting au naturel on the bed, with a beautiful "Happy Father's Day" chocolate cake (and bedroom sheet) artfully covering herself. She captioned the photo, "Successfully surprised John with a secret trip to see him in Boston :) gift level 10/10." We bet Legend agrees. (P.S. Do you think he saw her butthole?)
While a picture speaks a thousand words, Teigen also paid a more lengthy tribute to her hubby in another Instagram post on Sunday, this one of Legend looking handsome in a tux. "I took this photo right after John won his Tony a couple weeks ago," she wrote. "In all our time together (11ish years!!?!?) I cannot believe how much he has grown as a man and a husband. To see him go from big goals to big ideas to big wins and the love of so many makes me so so happy."
Teigen continued, praising the kind of dad the musician is to their first child together. "10 years ago, I didn't think he could get better, then I got to see him as a father. I don't know how or why Luna, my family and I got so lucky in this life but I will stop questioning and just be grateful. I love you so much, John. Happy Father's Day."
