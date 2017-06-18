Here's How Your Favorite Stars Celebrated Father's Day

Father's Day is here, folks — and if your dad is the most awesome dad you've ever met, you probably started furiously reading "What To Buy Your Cool Dad" lists before June even began because you definitely didn't just buy those whiskey rocks last night, did you? If your relationship with pops is less-than-stellar, though, you have every right to scale back to a card — or nothing at all. And what about those of us who have lost our most-awesome-dads-we've-ever-met? Well, we have a few choices.
We can hide under the covers until Monday. We can buy ourselves a damn tie. We can get presents for our dad pals and fathers-in-law. We can even get ourselves those expensive whiskey rocks — and a hell of a lot of whiskey to go with them. We can re-watch Kramer vs. Kramer and try not to cry. (What, your dad wasn't an unabashed Hoffman fan too?) Or, we can do all of the above before sitting back, scrolling forward, and letting the balm that is celebrity dads on social media soothe our souls.
Celebs we love are out in full force this year, posting adorable pics of their dads and baby-daddies alike, and getting down to the real talk about the impact that father figures of all kinds — even those who are no longer with us — make on our lives. Seriously, read Lena Dunham's post about her dad being by her side in sickness and in health if you want a good cry.
Whether you're at dinner with your dad right now or toasting to his memory, click through for a few photographic reminders that exemplary fatherhood is alive and well — even in Hollywood.
