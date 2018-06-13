Father's Day is officially less than two weeks away, marking the beginning of another agonizing hunt for the perfect gift. We've long exhausted cute but cheesy ideas like DIY massage coupons and neckties, so it's high time that we get serious because another necktie is not the answer.
If you happen to feel the same way, you'll appreciate this grown-up list of tokens that will make your dad feel loved and cared for. From sophisticated travel accessories to handy cooking tools, click through for 19 gifts the special man in your life will totally appreciate.