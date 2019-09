Chrissy Teigen Wants Her Daughter To Enjoy Fast Food Just Like She Does

Teigen recently chatted with People about partnering with McDonalds's to help announce McDelivery's global launch with UberEats, and in the interview, the mom explained why she lets Luna eat fast food. She said, "She loves French fries, like, she’s a kid. I don’t want to deprive her. I don’t want her to not be able to eat French fries or not be able to enjoy a piece of candy.” Teigen also explained that she wants her daughter to enjoy some of the things that she enjoyed when she was younger, and you better believe that includes McDonald's. We're sure there are plenty of haters out there that will disagree with her stance on the subject, but we have to side with Teigen on this one. Getting to experience those "kid things" makes childhood all the more exciting.