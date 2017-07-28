Chrissy Teigen Wants Her Daughter To Enjoy Fast Food Just Like She Does

Chrissy Teigen also got specific about how her daughter takes her French fries, which is an important detail we're very happy to be clued in to. She said, "She’s just kind of learning about sauces so now with her French fries she looks around and knows there’s ketchup somewhere. I’m like, ‘You used to eat your French fries plain!’ Now she needs condiments." Clearly this kid knows what she's doing, although if we ever have the honor of meeting this perfect hybrid of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, we might suggest she try mixing ketchup and mayonnaise for the ideal French fry condiment. Thanks to her mom, though, it seems she'll have plenty of opportunities to figure that out on her own.