Chrissy Teigen Wants Her Daughter To Enjoy Fast Food Just Like She Does

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s daughter Luna is just a little over a year old and already she’s taking after both mom and dad in many ways. In her first year on this earth, we've seen Luna cook like her mom, play piano like her dad, and she very clearly shares physical features with both of them. Now, Chrissy Teigen let us know another thing Luna loves just as much as her mom, and that's eating French fries.
Teigen recently chatted with People about partnering with McDonalds's to help announce McDelivery's global launch with UberEats, and in the interview, the mom explained why she lets Luna eat fast food. She said, "She loves French fries, like, she’s a kid. I don’t want to deprive her. I don’t want her to not be able to eat French fries or not be able to enjoy a piece of candy.” Teigen also explained that she wants her daughter to enjoy some of the things that she enjoyed when she was younger, and you better believe that includes McDonald's. We're sure there are plenty of haters out there that will disagree with her stance on the subject, but we have to side with Teigen on this one. Getting to experience those "kid things" makes childhood all the more exciting.
Chrissy Teigen also got specific about how her daughter takes her French fries, which is an important detail we're very happy to be clued in to. She said, "She’s just kind of learning about sauces so now with her French fries she looks around and knows there’s ketchup somewhere. I’m like, ‘You used to eat your French fries plain!’ Now she needs condiments." Clearly this kid knows what she's doing, although if we ever have the honor of meeting this perfect hybrid of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, we might suggest she try mixing ketchup and mayonnaise for the ideal French fry condiment. Thanks to her mom, though, it seems she'll have plenty of opportunities to figure that out on her own.
