We know you're a huge foodie, but how did pairing up with McDonald's come about?

“I think they saw on my social media that I had this Big Mac pajama set. I'm a huge foodie, but I'm also a huge McDonald’s fan. Honestly, I have been for a very long time. Some of my earliest memories are driving my dad to the airport in Seattle with my mom and it would be 5:30 in the morning. My dad thought I was getting in the car to say goodbye to him because he traveled so much for work, but it was really so I could get a sausage McMuffin with egg. So I did that every weekend. I’ve just always loved them. One of the first foods my mom had when coming to America was a fish filet. She’ll have it every once in awhile just to get that feeling again. It was her first bite of American food. I just love that because it’s so classic Americana for her to eat that. It makes me happy."