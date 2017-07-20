Since pairing up with the UberEATS app, McDonalds has evolved further into the world of immediate delivery to quicker satisfy those fry cravings. As for UberEATS, now seems as a good a time to differentiate themselves even more. The food delivery competitor has quickly grown to cover over 100 cities in 27 different countries. "We are excited to bring McDonald's fans all over the world everything from fries to Big Macs and surprise them with a side of picnic blankets, pillowcases, and more at the push of a button with UberEATS," said an Uber spokesperson.