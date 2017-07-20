Just how fast can fast food get? Welcome to the future, where delivery apps have made drive-thrus seem slow and brand merchandise has become such a mainstay that even McDonalds is getting in on the action. On Wednesday, July 26, the chain will be launching an eight-piece collection in that features some of your favorite Mickey D's items on sweatshirts, pool slides, picnic blankets, and the like — for their newly minted Global McDelivery Day. The creator of the renowned Big Mac has teamed up with UberEATS for what they're dubbing the "McDelivery Collection," for a one-day free delivery affair.
Like any good exclusive, there's a limited amount of supply and a catch for how to nab a McDonald's emblazoned piece. The special promotion will apply for one-day only at participating UberEATS cities around the globe. For all of the Egg McMuffin and hash brown lovers out there, bless the beings who heard our rally to change breakfast to an all day affair since the promotion won't begin until 11AM local time. To find out if a participating McDonald's near you is included, you can scroll through McDeliveryatMcDonalds.com.
For each McDonald's order through the app, you will receive a randomly selected item from the collection. And while the McDelivery merch will be free, expect the standard UberEATS delivery fee to apply (someone still has to drive the car, guys).
Since pairing up with the UberEATS app, McDonalds has evolved further into the world of immediate delivery to quicker satisfy those fry cravings. As for UberEATS, now seems as a good a time to differentiate themselves even more. The food delivery competitor has quickly grown to cover over 100 cities in 27 different countries. "We are excited to bring McDonald's fans all over the world everything from fries to Big Macs and surprise them with a side of picnic blankets, pillowcases, and more at the push of a button with UberEATS," said an Uber spokesperson.
The only thing keeping you away from a pair of french fry adorned sweats are opening the UberEATS app and clicking on the banner that's set to pop up on the day of the promotion. For a drool-worthy exclusive look at the upcoming merch, click through the slideshow ahead.