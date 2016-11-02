Luna Legend is one precocious five-month-old. Her grandma Vilailuck Teigen posted a photo of her playing the piano on Tuesday, People reports. It looks like she's already taking after her dad John Legend.
This isn't the first time she's been spotted in front of an instrument. Last month, Chrissy Teigen Snapchatted Luna playing a toy keyboard on her dad's lap, Entertainment Tonight reports. She also danced to John Legend playing "O' Christmas Tree" (if you can call being rocked in her mom's arms dancing). And she seems to enjoy listening to her dad's lullabies.
With such an early start, she's on the right track to becoming a musician herself. But since she's also incredibly photogenic, being a model like her mom wouldn't be a bad career option either.
This isn't the first time she's been spotted in front of an instrument. Last month, Chrissy Teigen Snapchatted Luna playing a toy keyboard on her dad's lap, Entertainment Tonight reports. She also danced to John Legend playing "O' Christmas Tree" (if you can call being rocked in her mom's arms dancing). And she seems to enjoy listening to her dad's lullabies.
With such an early start, she's on the right track to becoming a musician herself. But since she's also incredibly photogenic, being a model like her mom wouldn't be a bad career option either.
Advertisement