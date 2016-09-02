Luna Legend Got The Cutest Serenade From Her Parents

When John Legend is your papa, you know the lullabies are going be on point.
Just ask little Luna Simone Legend, who was treated to a strange, but still moving, serenade from the Grammy-winning singer and mom Chrissy Teigen. "O' Christmas Tree" might not be the most obvious song choice for a sultry September day, but at least they're prepared for the holidays. Kiddo has the rest of her life to hear "All of Me" or Legend's cover of "Dancing in the Dark."
As you can see from the adorable video Teigen posted on Instagram, the sing-along included Luna being rocked in her mother's arms while John stood at the piano. Teigen hummed along and instructed her husband to go "higher." It's all very #familygoals.
It's hard to tell if their daughter was impressed, but we are. How soon before a children's album gets released?
Just ask little Luna Simone Legend, who was treated to a strange, but still moving, serenade from the Grammy-winning singer and mom Chrissy Teigen. "O' Christmas Tree" might not be the most obvious song choice for a sultry September day, but at least they're prepared for the holidays. Kiddo has the rest of her life to hear "All of Me" or Legend's cover of "Dancing in the Dark."
As you can see from the adorable video Teigen posted on Instagram, the sing-along included Luna being rocked in her mother's arms while John stood at the piano. Teigen hummed along and instructed her husband to go "higher." It's all very #familygoals.
It's hard to tell if their daughter was impressed, but we are. How soon before a children's album gets released?
Advertisement