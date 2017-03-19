Chrissy Teigen and John Legend sure now how to take a vacation. The couple and their 11-month-old daughter Luna are currently living it up in Marrakech, Morocco.
This isn't the first time Teigen and Legend have been to Morocco — they previously visited the North African country in 2015 for Legend's birthday — but it is the first time they were able to bring their little girl along. From the looks of their impressive Instagram photos and Snapchat videos, Teigen and Legend are making sure the latest stamp in Luna's passport is a memorable one.
As People pointed out, the couple is also getting a chance to explore the walled Medieval city known from its markets filled with textiles, pottery and jewelry on their own, thanks to a couple of babysitters: Teigen's hairstylist Jen Atkin and photographer Mike Rosenthal. From the looks of it, the trip so-far has been extremely delicious with and without Luna.
We're pretty jealous and bet you will be too after you're done clicking through this slideshow. It's time to update those #TravelGoals.