Chrissy Teigen's recently released second cookbook, Cravings: Hungry For More, is full of practical and delicious recipes and time-saving tips, but according to her, it's not the only cookbook home cooks should have in their arsenals. Teigen recently appeared on the season 7 premiere of the First We Feast YouTube series Hot Ones, and while she chowed down on 10 different extremely hot hot wings, the model and mother of two shared her all-time favorite cookbooks.
Early on during Teigen's Hot Ones' hot wings journey, the show's host Sean Evans asked the "cookbook fanatic" to name three cookbooks — besides Cravings 1 and 2 — she thinks everyone should have on their shelves. Teigen then quickly rattled off the four chefs she thinks write the best books. Her list included Ina Garten, Michael Symon, David Chang, and Christina Tosi. "Ina makes a beautiful book. She's always one that I love. I love Michael Symon's books. Him with meat is just a beautiful thing. Oh my god, Momofuku! Momofuku. Both David's book and Christina's are just unreal," Chrissy explained.
We always knew Teigen was a fan of Momofuku — she gave Momofuku Noodle Bar's wings a shoutout in Cravings 2 and has even tried her hand at making the Milk Bar Birthday Cake — but we're glad to learn she also considers the minds behind those creations two of her favorite cookbook authors.
Take a look ahead to shop the top titles from Chrissy Teigen's four favorite cookbook authors.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.