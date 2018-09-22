Good news Ina Garten fans! The celebrity chef is returning to Food Network for a third season of Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like A Pro, and she’s bringing some serious stars with her.
According to a press release, the spin-off of the legendary Barefoot Contessa will draw mega star power including cameos by Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Jennifer Garner, who will try their hand at new recipes with high-profile chefs.
Like us, celebrities just can’t get enough of Garten, and she’s got the photos to prove it. Alongside adorable pictures of fan-favorite husband Jeffrey, Garten’s Instagram boasts snapchats of the celebrity chef palling around with such fantastic friends as Garner, Katie Couric, and Michelle Obama.
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Join me as I revisit old friends in Washington and go back to the White House, where it all started for me. I’m exploring the city’s exciting food scene, making lunch with my friend Elsa Walsh, judging a cook-off at the New York Times Washington Bureau, and finally, sitting down with Mrs. Obama to talk about her kitchen garden on the South Lawn of the White House. This is a day I’ll NEVER forget!! My show “Barefoot In Washington” premieres this Saturday at 1pm and Sunday at 2pm EST on Food Network.
It’s no wonder celebrities love Garten. From introducing the world to break-up lasagne to sharing her love for In-N-Out, Garten’s down-to-earth style creates connections across screens and tables. In Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like A Pro, Garten focuses on dishes using simple ingredients to help audiences no matter their experience level. I for one can’t wait to find out which celebrities join me at the far low end of the cooking expertise spectrum.
If the celebrity pairings are sending you into stan overload, you’ll want to tune in for the third season of Barefoot Contessa: Cook Like A Pro, premiering on Food Network October 21 at 12:30 p.m. ET.
Advertisement