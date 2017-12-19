Ina Garten Says There Is One Fast Food Chain She Can't Resist

As someone who used to own a specialty food store and now works tirelessly to perfect recipes so she can share them with other home cooks through her shows and books, Ina Garten doesn’t seem like the type to frequent fast food restaurants. In a recent segment for the Today Show called "10 Things You Might Not Know About Ina Garten," the Food Network star confirmed she's not usually one to eat fast food. However, she did reveal that there's one chain she can't resist.
The Today Show clip opens with Garten explaining to her curious fans, "I have to say, I don't eat fast food at all, with one exception." That tease leads into the compilations of the many fun facts about the TV chef, like what her last meal would be and who her biggest culinary inspiration is — Julia Child, obvi. Though fans will find all the tidbits interesting, the beginning line about which fast food chain she indulges in left us overwhelmingly curious. What chain could possibly be good enough for this culinary goddess?
Finally, about mid-way through the clip, Garten answers the burning question, and it's a good one. She says, "When we're in California doing book tours, we always have to go to In-N-Out Burger." Sweetly, Garten adds that she shares the fast food obsession with her culinary icon. She continues, "And, I know it was Julia Child's favorite too, so it's okay."
While Ina Garten loves to treat herself to In-N-Out every chance she gets, she's also been known to enjoy what some consider the chain's East Coast rival. Last summer, Garten shared a photo of her meal from Shake Shack while she was in New York City. She opted for a Chick'N Shack, and summed up our same thoughts about the burger joint with the concise hashtag #crazygood. We think the only reasonable solution here is for Ina Garten to do an In-N-Out versus Shake Shack taste-off experiment of her own.
