When a top-notch Food Network star and renowned cookbook author comes to spend some time in New York City, you’d expect her to be hitting up the finest Michelin-starred restaurants. However, Ina Garten is just too effortlessly cool to spend all her time among hardcore gourmands. That must be why she recently opted for a cult-favorite burger spot, instead.
Monday afternoon, the Barefoot Contessa posted a photo of her Shake Shack lunch on Instagram. The pic included a Chick'N Shack meal for two. Maybe she was joined at the New York-based chain with her husband, Jeffrey, or one very lucky friend (oh, to be that friend). The caption of the image read "Summer in the city!" and it had us craving Shake Shack ourselves.
Though Ina's home base is in East Hampton, she and Jeffrey recently purchased an apartment on Park Avenue. Perhaps that means New Yorkers will be seeing more of her at their local Shack these days. Where do we sign up to share that meal for two? (PopSugar)
