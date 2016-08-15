Ina Garten's New Park Avenue Home Has More Than Just A Great Kitchen

Though she's known for her laid-back Hamptons lifestyle, it looks like the Barefoot Contessa recently invested in a piece of the bustling city. According to Observer, Ina Garten and her husband Jeffrey just purchased a Park Avenue home for $4.65 million.
Though there's no sprawling gardens like at their Hamptons estate, the 2,450-square-foot apartment is a perfect pied-à-terre for the famous couple. It's conveniently located close to Central Park, so they won't long for the green space they've grown accustomed to out East. The apartment is full of large windows, which offer lots of natural light and impeccable views of the city.
Stribling & Associates handled the sale, and the Stribling website reports that this pre-war apartment was designed in a collaboration between an unnamed but renowned designer and the home's previous owner, a former editor-in-chief of a major design magazine. The two-bedroom, three-bath is as gorgeous as its design pedigree suggests. But knowing the Barefoot Contessa, she will surely infuse the new digs with her trademark casual elegance. Take a look inside Ina and Jeffrey's new city home.
