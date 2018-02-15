Ina Garten isn't just an expert on roast chicken and chocolate cake. She also knows a lot about love and relationships, as evidenced by her 49-year-long marriage to her husband Jeffrey and her rumored role in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's engagement. And as an authority on love, the Barefoot Contessa also knows a thing or two about heartbreak. She just shared her expert advice on how to mend a broken heart, and it comes as no surprise that her method involves food.
Yesterday, during a special Valentine's Day segment for The Today Show, Garten talked about showing love for others through cooking and explained how to take care of yourself with food. At the end of the clip, the best-selling cookbook author was asked, "What's the best thing to eat when going through a breakup?" In her trademark soothing voice, Garten said matter-0f-factly, "Sometimes things don't work out in a relationship, and you've got to go back to comfort food. I'd say a nice turkey lasagna will make you feel all better." Forget about engagement chicken or Come Fuck Me Penne à la Vodka. Now, thanks to the Barefoot Contessa, there's breakup lasagna. We don't know about you, but breakup or not, we'd be down to give it a try.
For anyone currently experiencing heartbreak, the Food Network Star has a recipe for turkey lasagna that looks easy enough to throw together as you're blaring Adele's "Someone Like You." It takes nearly an hour and a half to prepare, but makes eight servings, so it can get you through a week or so if need be. And if you find yourself so upset that you actually can't get the lasagna together, don't worry: Considering it's Garten's personal guilty pleasure, a carton of Häagen-Dazs will probably work just as well.
