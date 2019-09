Ina Garten Just Revealed Her Favorite Rosé & It's Actually Pretty Affordable

The Barefoot Contessa r ecently shared her grocery list with Bon Appétit , and it included a few relatable tidbits. For instance, one of Ina's guilty pleasures is vanilla Häagen-Dazs, a treat we can actually afford. After listing the dishes she and Jeffry usually enjoy on a typical weekend at home, the best-selling cookbook author finished off by declaring that just like all of us, she's starting to get excited about the warm weather ahead so that she can finally break out the rosé. Though we're usually reaching for the best bottles under $10 or even the $4 4-packs of canned rosé from Trader Joe's , we weren't at all surprised to learn that Garten has more expensive taste when it comes to the pink wine. Still, she listed her absolute favorite rosé, and it's actually pretty affordable. It is Sinskey Vineyard's Vin Gris, and it costs $30 a bottle.