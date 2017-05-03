Unlike green eggs and ham, we are happy to enjoy rosé in pretty much any form: in a box, from a 40, frozen in a glass, or even in a can. And while we are pretty indiscriminate when it comes to how, when, and why we drink the pink-hued beverage, in a world flush with options (get it?!), we do want to make sure we're picking well. After all, a pretty bottle and cheap price point can be alluring, sometimes for the wrong reasons.
Wine expert and instructor Sayle Milne helped us out by rounding up her seven favorite rose buys for this summer. With all her recommendations coming in at under $15 a bottle (and quite a few at under $10), there's no reason not to try them all. Oh, and plenty of them happen to feature Insta-worthy packaging.
Availability and price vary by location. When in doubt, make sure your rosé is a 2016. Though you may be able to find some 2017 wines already, 2015 and older vintages are past their prime.