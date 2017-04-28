Trader Joe's $4 4-Packs of Canned Wine Are The New Two Buck Chuck

Even if you don't feel like you accomplished anything particularly impressive this past week, making it through to the weekend is always something worth raising a glass of wine to, or a can. Yes, canned wine has recently become more and more common, and Trader Joe's, a go-to spot for affordable wine, just got into the canned game. The beloved grocery store recently announced a new product called Simpler Wines.
Simpler Wines come in packs of four cans, and there are two varieties currently available. First, there's the Simpler Wines White, which offers notes of honeydew and herbs. The other is the Simpler Wines Rosé with mineral notes and red fruit flavors.
But, the taste isn't even the most appealing thing about these new products. Keeping true to its identity of selling wine for cheap, TJ's is offering four-packs of Simpler Wines for just $3.99. Give yourself a second to let that sink in. We don't mind waiting.
If you're unconcerned with price and are still having a hard time understanding why anyone would ever chose to drink a can of wine instead of wine poured from a glass bottle, Trader Joe's has a few good answers aside from affordability and great taste. In its announcement of Simpler Wines, the grocery store chain explained that aluminum cans are easier to recycle than glass bottles. Plus, cans are more lightweight and portable, making them a perfect drink to sip on the beach, to haul to a pal's party, or to raise a toast to yourself while hanging out in your pjs on Saturday night. The less heavy lifting we have to do after a long week, the better.
