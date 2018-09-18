Sound the alarm: Chrissy Teigen's highly anticipated cookbook sequel, Cravings: Hungry for More, officially hit store shelves. Aside from being filled with jaw-dropping recipes (hello, Crispy Bacon & Sweet Pickle Patty Melts) and equally jaw-dropping shots of Teigen with her bulldog, hubby, and daughter Luna, the glossy pages are also packed with shoutouts to her favorite dining destinations. And the range of Teigen's favorite eateries is exactly what you might expect: a lovable a mix of high-brow and low-brow options, ranging from Nobu to Red Robin.
Ahead, we've lined up all of the restaurants that not only inspired many of the recipes in her second cookbook, but also helped lead Teigen on her food journey, too. Whether it was her enduring love for Taco Bell, a bubbly cup of Balthazar's French onion soup, or Nobu's legendary miso cod, the 12 spots ahead are all Chrissy Teigen Cravings-approved — Subway's meatball sub, included. Scroll on to see which of your favorites made the list.