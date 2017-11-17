Foodies Have A Huge Reason To Tune Into The Olympics

The 2018 Winter Olympic Games are shaping up to be an epic affair. Not only will the events showcase Pyeongchang, but along with all the athletic prowess, NBC is adding a culinary slant to its coverage.
According to Food & Wine, the network has enlisted David Chang to be its special correspondent for food during next year's broadcast.
People who don't have even a passing interest in luge and ski jumping can tune into Chang's segments to find out more about traditional Korean temple food, street snacks, and modern fare during his special assignment. Best known as the chef behind Momofuku and the guy who brought Korean food to the mainstream, Chang's expanded away the kitchen to become a pop culture mainstay. He's designed a shoe with Nike, rubs shoulders with his BFF Aziz Ansari, and even hosted the first season of The Mind of Chef.
F&W adds that Chang's already been filming his segments. He's hoping to shine a spotlight on all aspects of Korean cuisine, not just the BBQ and bibimbap that most Americans associate with the country's culinary history.
"This is one of those things that I still don’t believe has happened to me. First, it's the Olympics. It's this significant event that I've watched my entire life," Chang told Variety. "Secondly, it's happening in the country that my family originates from. I want to make sure that I deliver."
The taped segments include a look at vegetarian temple food and a peek into the female divers of Jeju island (some in their 80s) who free-dive for abalone and sea urchins without the help of oxygen. He took his team to Gaon, one of just two restaurants in the country to have three Michelin stars, and to street hawkers that are blending Western and Eastern tradition to create new dishes. It's important, Chang explains, to show all aspects of Korean food.
He'll return to Pyeongchang during the telecast for in-studio segments and additional looks at the city, its food, and its people. That gives fans plenty of time to binge The Mind of Chef and whip up a few batches of compost cookies before brushing up on their curling terms and Korean vocabulary.
