Jokes Aside, Kim Kardashian Is Becoming A Lawyer

Last year, Kim Kardashian used her massive platform to help incarcerated women get long overdue pardons, even going as far as meeting with fellow reality star Donald Trump at the White House for assistance. She continues to fight for prison reform, reaching out to people with political power — like Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump — who can help make policy change. Now, however, Kardashian is taking her passion for social justice one step further: She's becoming an actual lawyer.
Kardashian revealed her aspirations in a new interview with Vogue. Though the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star does not have a four year degree (a prerequisite for law school), there is an interesting loophole that allows her to bypass her an undergraduate experience. In California, successfully completing an apprenticeship with a law firm — and, of course, passing the bar — will earn Kardashian her law degree. She's already working on it, at a law firm in San Francisco, and must study a supervised 18 hours a week, which she can do from a firm in Southern California.
Advertisement
Kardashian explained to Vogue:
"First year of law school you have to cover three subjects: criminal law, torts, and contracts. To me, torts is the most confusing, contracts the most boring, and crim law I can do in my sleep. Took my first test, I got a 100. Super easy for me. The reading is what really gets me. It’s so time-consuming. The concepts I grasp in two seconds."
Per her interview, Kardashian plans to take the bar exam in 2022.
Kardashian's interest in the law may be in her blood: Her late father, Robert Kardashian, was an attorney who famously worked on the O.J. Simpson murder case.
Though Kardashian may not be literally in law school, we all owe her husband Kanye West an apology. In September of 2018, West declared in an interview with Extra that his wife was in law school — which deeply confused the public.
Turns out, joke's on us: Kardashian's lawyerly aspirations are the real deal.
Advertisement