Jokes Aside, Kim Kardashian Is Becoming A Lawyer

Kardashian revealed her aspirations in a new interview with Vogue . Though the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star does not have a four year degree (a prerequisite for law school), there is an interesting loophole that allows her to bypass her an undergraduate experience. In California, successfully completing an apprenticeship with a law firm — and, of course, passing the bar — will earn Kardashian her law degree. She's already working on it, at a law firm in San Francisco, and must study a supervised 18 hours a week, which she can do from a firm in Southern California.