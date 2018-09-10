Why Does Kanye Think Kim Kardashian Is In Law School?

Has Kanye been keeping up with some different Kardashians? On Friday, the rapper and designer spoke to Extra about wife Kim Kardashian's recent criminal justice efforts, which include negotiating clemency for Alice Marie Johnson who had been sentenced to life in prison for a first-time drug offense. He praised Kardashian's most recent work meeting with Donald Trump's top aids about Chris Young, and dropped what would have been some exciting news.
“I love it, I love it. That’s all we focus on, helping people that don’t have a voice, breaking down the class systems. There’s two million African Americans incarcerated now … We’re going to get people out, period," he said, adding that Kardashian is "in law school now."
Oh, snap. Kim Kardashian, Esq? According to her rep, however, that's not the case.
"Kim is not attending law school, but will continue legal activism," they told the Today show, according to Us Weekly.
That's not the only false alarm Kanye's given us this weekend. On Sunday, he announced that he "will teach a course at the Art Institute of Chicago and the American Academy of Art."
I will teach a course at the Art Institute of Chicago and the American Academy of Art— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) September 10, 2018
The School of the Art Institute Of Chicago put out a statement on Monday announced that that, uh, wasn't actually true.
"We're flattered that Mr. West would have an interest in teaching emerging artists and designers at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago; however, Mr. West is not currently teaching at SAIC, and at this time, there are no plans for him to do so," they said, according to NBC.
Kanye's reps did not immediately return Refinery29's request for comment.
