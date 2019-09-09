How To Deal With Representation Burnout In The Workplace

Lidey: It's really all about boundaries and spaces — finding your safe space where you can go if you need support, whether it's from people who are like you in an affinity group, or it might be an ally, someone who isn't like you but is able to communicate to people that are like them that might be more in the majority. Another thing is to know your warning signs. Let's say you're going to a conference, and you look it up and know there are going to be a lot of people who are not like you there. It's about understanding what boundaries you want to set once you know that warning sign. If you're already feeling uncomfortable, it might be something you don't actually want to go to. Or if you're feeling a little bit uncomfortable, you might set boundaries like staying for a certain amount of time, or boundaries around what you talk about or are willing to engage in. We all exist within systems, and we know that the most effective change we can have is by changing the systems fundamentally, but on an individual level, we have to find ways to cope and to process the day-to-day. So setting boundaries, knowing your warning signs, and leaning on allies are incredibly important. These micro-actions can really help you feel a little bit safer.