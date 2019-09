ABC’s black-ish returned for season 5 last night, and there is a lot for fans to be happy about. For starters, Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) and Dre (Anthony Anderson) are still together following the intense divorce arc from last season that sent me into a mild depression. Junior’s (Marcus Scribner) high school graduation was a high point of the season, but it also meant that he was headed off to college. What would this mean for his character on the show? Apparently nothing. In the season opener Junior opted for a gap year, which means he’s here to stay, for now. I’m also happy to report that college has not completely isolated Zoey (Yara Shahidi) from the rest of her family, as she appeared in the premiere. Pops (Laurence Fishburne) and Ruby (Jenifer Lewis) are still offering hilarious, unsolicited opinions on Bow and Dre’s parenting. However, my eyes were firmly on Diane (Marsai Martin) who is on the precipice of something great. In fact, I’m calling it now: Diane is going to shine in this season.