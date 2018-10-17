My guess is that when Diane and Jack decided to part ways as roommates, it was the beginning of what is going to be some serious character development for both of them. It’s very possible that middle school is going to be the catalyst for the twins to operate as individuals. Diane already seems to be standing a little taller and ready to take on the world. While I love Jack, we have to be honest about the fact that the Johnsons' girl children are actually the cream of the crop. And if Zoey’s light shone bright enough for her to get her own spinoff show, I can’t wait to see what the black-ish writers have in store for Diane. I see an Emmy nomination in the very near future for Martin.