Since no one wants to inquire as to the state of Nomi’s emotional well-being, we get back to Zoey’s romantic woes. This is how we find out she is still talking to Cash. Everyone is rightly annoyed Zoey hid her secret chats, especially since they’ve been listening to her cry over her ex for nearly a month. Zoey counters by explaining she got caught back in the Cash trap after he liked one of her old Instagram photos and then hit her with a “Hey” text. Everyone reminds Zo she was seriously played. Thankfully, she hands Nomi her phone to prevent future, inevitable social media stalking.