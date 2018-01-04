While Zoey’s crush Aaron, CU’s wokest bae, might be fun, their burgeoning relationship doesn’t offer up the same spark as her friendships. That’s likely because we only see the Black Student Union leader though Zoey’s eyes, so he’s left fairly one-dimensional by the end of “Vibe.” At this point, grown-ish simply paints him as a thoughtful, dreamy, Black culture advocate without a single flaw in the world. Aaron is so great, he even took his and Zoey's shared late-night “Drones Class,” taught by black-ish favorite Charlie (Deon Cole), on purpose. So, Zoey hangs on Aaron’s every word or invitation, yet they’re all pretty benign — and that’s the whole joke. Our usually-confident Zoey is making mountains out of molehills for some boy who’s not even saying anything to her.