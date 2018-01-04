Still concerned that Adderall isn’t her “thing” and worried that she’ll become dependent on it, Zoey feels better prepared to take on campus life. She is reinvigorated when her stalking has her in the same place as Aaron (again), and he invites her to a BSU (Black Student Union) party. She thinks this is it. He will finally make a move on her, and she can tell him how she feels. But this is not it. Aaron is putting out fires at the party and asks her to hand out cups to the drinking students. Jazz and Sky inform her that partygoers have dubbed her “cup bitch.” Suddenly, chasing after Aaron’s affection doesn’t seem like one of her better ideas. Over it, she gets ready to leave until Aaron stalls her. He sincerely thanks her for passing out cups, and insists that she not walk home alone. But there will be no romantic strolls as he delegates another friend to do it. If Zoey wasn’t so heartbroken, she would have understood that Aaron couldn’t leave his own party, but they say love is insanity.