After nearly a year of buzz, it's finally here: black-ish's much-needed spin-off, grown-ish. The new FreeForm sitcom follows black-ish breakout Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) as she enters her freshman year of college. Gone are the reassuring blue tones of the massive Johnson family home. In their place are the lush greens of the fictitious California University quad and the grays of every dorm room ever.
While we enter the next chapter for one of television's best teenagers, it's time to see how Zoey arrived at what can be easily seen as A Different World for Generation Z. After all, Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross) and Andre Johnson's (Anthony Anderson) daughter has banked almost four full seasons of television on her original comedy.
To help jog your memory ahead of grown-ish's January 3 premiere, we put together the most important moments in the great Zoey's big evolution to leading lady. So, keep reading for a walk down memory lane with Dre's favorite daughter. We can promise this is much better than that bizarre-but-well-meaning slideshow he made.
