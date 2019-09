According to Variety, an episode of black-ish about kneeling athletes has been pulled due to “creative differences.” The episode titled “Please, Baby, Please” was initially set to air Feb. 27, but has been “indefinitely shelved” by ABC with no plans to air in the future. In a statement to Variety, a network spokesperson said, “One of the things that has always made Black-ish so special is how it deftly examines delicate social issues in a way that simultaneously entertains and educates. However, on this episode there were creative differences we were unable to resolve.”