"I don't know if I feel judged [for not having a family], but that certainly is a paradigm that we're all still breaking through," Ross said. "I mean, even someone today really, truly meant to be supportive in what she was asking, but unconsciously still framed it in a way that was, 'I know that you've chosen your career over having a family.' And I was like, 'No, I haven't!' I was like, 'There was no point in my life where I chose career over a relationship, or over having a child. This just happens to be where I’ve landed.' So I think it's not the fault of every individual. I think it really is a systemic response to culture's way of having an expectation of women within patriarchy and all of that."