While guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tracee Ellis Ross explained sexual harassment using her new book, The Handsy Man.
Ross assumed hosting duties on the ABC late night talk show for Jimmy Kimmel, as he stayed at home with his son after his latest heart surgery. With a large audience at her fingertips, the actress decided to use her platform to talk about the recent wave of sexual harassment and assault allegations. "Let’s start with the fact it isn’t a sex scandal. It isn’t a Hollywood scandal. It isn’t even a scandal," said Ross to the audience. "It is a systemic problem, about the abuse of power that takes place across all industries, and had enabled a culture of inequity to persist for far too long."
She admits that she's not totally surprised by the countless stories brought forward by women, but "it seems like quite a few men are," she said, before adding, "Treating another human being with respect isn't complicated, but it seems a bit confusing for a lot of men out there."
Marketed as a book that "brings things back to the basics," Ross then treats her audience to a read-a-loud which begins, "There is a guy, with ten long fingers, creepy glares, and hugs that linger. If you're a woman, you're not a fan. I speak, of course, of The Handsy Man."
Met with laughter and applause, Ross then read through the rest of her bedtime storybook, which serves as a guide for all the things men should not do. The list includes complimenting a woman's butt, using derogatory nicknames, and exposing yourself regardless of the excuse. One rhyme ends in what we're all thinking: "I shouldn't have to say this crap."
As Ross finished, she said jokingly: "Just so you know, that is part one of a 67-part series."
