Tracee Ellis Ross Wears All The Feathers, Looks Just Like Her Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross gets it from her mama. And when your mother is the legendary, iconic, and beautiful (we could go on and on) Diana Ross, it's all the glitz and glam we could possibly ask for. So, it should come as no surprise that Tracee tends to pull inspiration from Diana's larger-than-life presence. At Sunday's Emmy Awards, the Black-ish actress walked the red carpet in a silver dress from Chanel's spring 2017 couture collection, and she looked like every bit of Black girl magic in glitter, cornrows, and dangling earrings.