Tracee Ellis Ross Wears All The Feathers, Looks Just Like Her Mom

Tracee Ellis Ross gets it from her mama. And when your mother is the legendary, iconic, and beautiful (we could go on and on) Diana Ross, it's all the glitz and glam we could possibly ask for. So, it should come as no surprise that Tracee tends to pull inspiration from Diana's larger-than-life presence. At Sunday's Emmy Awards, the Black-ish actress walked the red carpet in a silver dress from Chanel's spring 2017 couture collection, and she looked like every bit of Black girl magic in glitter, cornrows, and dangling earrings.
The look was reminiscent to Diana’s performance outfits during her days as the queen of Berry Gordy’s Jr.’s record label Motown in the 1960s. She was known for overtly embracing sequins, glitter, and feathers — and it seems like the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.
This isn’t the first time Tracee has paid homage to her mother in the most fashion-forward way. Back in May, she attended the amfAR gala in a red sequined Jenny Packham spring 2018 dress with long, grand feathered sleeves — one of her mother’s go-to performance looks.
"Half the time I look up and realize, 'Oh my God, I'm literally re-creating a look of my mom's,' Tracee told the LA Times in 2015. "I feel like I could mimic every one of her looks and never get bored, and still have more to do. My mom knows what she's doing. My mom understands beauty. My mom understands style. My mom has incredible taste. So I feel like I was inadvertently tutored under one of the best."
