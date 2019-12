The Sisterhood Of Canadian Comedy, From Catherine O’Hara to Lilly Singh

“I think if I had started my career in the U.S. I probably would have been a household name by now,” Anthony says. “As a Black woman they say you gotta be twice as good, and then in comedy you have to be really damn good because they are dying for you to mess up. I don’t think there’s an infrastructure really catering to Canadian talent, and that’s why we lose some of our best and brightest stars to the U.S.” Anthony returns home to Toronto to produce an annual comedy festival called Dat Gyal Funny showcasing only women of colour comedians. She compares it to HBO’s Black Lady Sketch Show and the Tiffany Haddish Netflix special They Ready . “I don’t see why we can’t have our own version of a Tiffany Haddish or Issa Rae in Canada. We have the talent; the talent is there and we’re not tapping into it."