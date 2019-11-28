Mati Diop’s Paranormal Love Story Rocked Cannes — & It’s Now On Netflix

For me, I knew from very early that my film was going to be dedicated to the youth who lost their lives at sea. It was ultimately going to be a ghost movie because it was about the fact that they leave no trace. They become faceless. It’s like a tragedy without a name. It’s even more haunting because these women did not know if [their men] were going to come back or not. It’s a nightmare. I think what shocked me about this period was the absence of value that was given to these men. Western mass media were talking about it through the perspective of only economics and statistics and I felt that even a lot of people in Senegal didn’t measure the tragedy seriously enough.