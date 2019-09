There's no shortage of stand-up comedians in the world, but it's the funny women taking over microphones that are most worth your attention. Beyond the Comedy Cellar , unique and powerful women are taking over comedy from every direction. Some dominate Twitter in between gigs. Some have found fame as TV stars who still fit in a set or two on the side. Some are comedians you already love, yet maybe you had no idea they actually got their start in comedy on a lonely stage with a mic. They tackle issues from navigating online dating to dealing with politicians who are constantly spouting anti-women rhetoric