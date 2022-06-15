There's no shortage of stand-up comedians in the world, but it's the funny women taking over microphones that are most worth your attention. Beyond the Comedy Cellar, unique and powerful women are taking over comedy from every direction. Some dominate Twitter in between gigs. Some have found fame as TV stars who still fit in a set or two on the side. Hell, some are TikTok stars. Some are comedians you already love, yet maybe you had no idea they actually got their start in comedy on a lonely stage with a mic. They tackle issues from navigating online dating to dealing with politicians who are constantly spouting anti-women rhetoric.
So use this list as a jumping-off point for discovering new shows to see and comedy albums to listen to. Stand-up is still dominated by men, but you could be part of the wave of fans that take these female and gender-diverse comics to the next level of fame.