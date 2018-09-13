How To Win At Online Dating

Even those lucky few who have been in long-term relationships since before the dawn of Tinder probably know that online dating isn't exactly a walk in the park. Ignoring unsolicited dick pics and otherwise inappropriate behavior, online dating is nerve-wracking because, well, dating is nerve-wracking. And trying to find dates online gives you way more time and opportunity to obsess over everything you say and what you look like.
So we talked to Joshua Pompey, a matchmaker and founder of Next Evolution Matchmaking to learn how to craft the perfect profile. "If you write your profile and create your photo gallery correctly, no one should wonder if they want to message you. They should feel as if they need to message you," he says.
Ahead, read Pompey's tips on everything from what to write and what pictures to choose to what to say in your first message.