Lilly Singh is about to bring a breath of fresh air to late night television. The 30-year-old actress and YouTube star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday to announce that she was joining the NBC family with her own late-night show, A Little Late with Lilly Singh. Her 1:30 a.m. time slot follows Fallon and Seth Meyers' and replaces Last Call With Carson Daly, giving the network a much-needed shake up.
Likely premiering in September, Singh told Fallon her show will be "kind of like my YouTube channel, but now I have more than three staff members, and my sound guy won't also be an extra and won't also write the scripts."
Singh has over 14 million YouTube subscribers, but this jump from online to on-air will be many people's first introduction to the prolific creator. She's been making videos consistently ever since her first-ever posted on December 9, 2010 titled "How to Tie a Side Turla Bhangra Pagh (Turban)."
"I feel there is a serious lack of pagh-tying tutorial videos on the internet, especially slow, thorough ones," she wrote in the description. "Therefore I decided to create my own detailed tutorial."
So pure! So genuine! So perfect that less than ten years later this person would have a late-night show.
After this video, Singh gained much of her following thanks to content that focused on growing up with in an Indian family, which included what we become her signature impersonations of her parents.
Singh's entrance into late-night, which follows the founding of her production company Unicorn Island Productions, doesn't just bring diversity in terms of gender. She's also Canadian-Indian and is openly bisexual.
"An Indian-Canadian woman with her own late-night show? Now that is a dream come true," Singh said in a release announcing, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I'm thrilled to bring it to life on NBC, and I hope my parents consider this to be as exciting as a grandchild."
On Fallon, Sing thanks "all the women" before her, as well as the women currently in the late-night space, like Busy Philipps and Samantha Bee.
"I couldn't have done it without them paving the path," she said.
