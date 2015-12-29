GirlLove Campaign Challenges You To End Girl-On-Girl Hate

Lilly Singh, a.k.a. popular YouTuber IISuperwomanII, has a New Year's resolution for all her female viewers: Stop hating on other women. As she explains in her latest video, "I don't know who came up with this idea that it's cool to hate on other girls, 'cus it's not." So she's spreading her message through her new #GirlLove campaign.
Singh wants women to go further than just turning off negativity; she's asking us to compliment the women we admire. Using the hashtag #GirlLove, she's encouraging us to call out other women we think deserve to be praised.
Plenty of YouTube personalities are supporting Singh, including Hannah Hart, Grace Helbig, and Natalie Tran, who all appear in the aforementioned video. They're all helping Singh spread the message that spouting negativity at other women is never a good idea.
Many of the women featured in the video have already started spreading the love on Twitter, including Shay Mitchell (who complimented Sophia Bush in the video, and has already received a thank you shoutout from the actress). So if you want to help make 2016 a year in which we raise each other up, not knock each other down, say something nice to your favorite actress, your best friend, the cool woman in your Zumba class — any woman, really.
There are so many awesome, inspiring women out there; it shouldn't be hard. Watch the video below to learn more about how you can spread #GirlLove.
